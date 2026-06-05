Who's really at your door? App delivery drivers in California found using accounts that aren't theirs

Do you know who you're opening your door to? A CBS News California consumer investigation uncovered food delivery drivers using rented or stolen app accounts to bypass background checks, exposing a loophole that could put customers at risk.

Now, in a CBS California accountability follow-up, investigative correspondent Julie Watts went to the State Capitol to find out what lawmakers can do to close that gap and protect consumers.

Charles Bledsoe says he was caught off guard when a DoorDash delivery took a frightening turn.

"I didn't know what he was going to do or why he was trying to get in," he said.

The driver assigned to deliver his order was supposed to be a woman. Instead, a man showed up at his door and, Bledsoe says, tried to force his way inside.

"I feared for my life," he said.

The incident prompted a CBS News California consumer investigation.

Reporter Kristine Lazar and producer Amy Corral discovered food delivery accounts being bought, sold and rented online. During a series of test orders, they found that one in four drivers did not match the photo displayed in the app.

We took those findings to the California State Capitol.

"Is your law still protecting folks if we can't make sure that the background-checked person is actually the one coming to deliver the food?" Watts asked Assemblywoman Laurie Davies.

"It's a great question," Davies replied.

Davies authored a California law requiring food delivery apps to provide customers with a driver's first name and photo when an order is out for delivery.

The goal was to help customers know who's coming to their door and give law enforcement a way to identify drivers if a crime occurs.

The bill passed unanimously — a rare feat for a Republican-authored bill in California's supermajority Democratic legislature.

"It's a very bipartisan issue," Davies said.

But the CBS News California investigation exposed what appears to be a major loophole.

Accounts are being advertised for rent or sale on social media platforms, including Facebook Marketplace and Instagram.

"Even if you don't have a driver's license," Corral said.

The practice could allow people to bypass the background checks required to create delivery accounts, raising concerns that unqualified or potentially dangerous individuals may be making deliveries under someone else's identity.

"And we have got to do something about that," Davies said.

In response to the investigation, Davies says she's exploring stronger safeguards and tougher penalties for people who rent, sell or share delivery accounts.

"What is the punishment if they're caught doing that? Is there a strong punishment?" Davies asked.

She continued, "We've got to get law enforcement in here and tell us what can we do. Then we need to work with our legislators and make sure that we close that loophole."

For Bledsoe, that can't happen soon enough.

"What would happen if it had been a young lady by herself?" he said.

Because if customers can't trust the photo in the app, they can't really know who's showing up at their door.

"It was supposed to be a guy who looked like he was in his mid-30s," Corral said about one of the test orders. "But the guy who showed up was definitely not this guy."

CBS News California Investigates also found Uber and Lyft accounts being advertised for rent on social media.

We reached out to Uber, Lyft and DoorDash. All three companies said account holders found engaging in fraud are removed from their platforms.

Meta told CBS News California it reviewed the accounts identified during our investigation and removed those found to be violating its fraud policies.