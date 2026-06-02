Possible hostage situation underway at Southern California bank

Authorities were engaged in a possible hostage situation Tuesday afternoon at a bank in the Southern California city of Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said in a social media post that "a confirmed bomb threat" was taking place at a Chase bank branch downtown.

"Please stay out of the downtown area," police said. "Road closures are in effect and will remain in effect until further notice."

Police told CBS affiliate KBAK-TV that there was at least one hostage involved in the incident. The number of people in the bank and the number of suspects involved were unclear. No further details were immediately confirmed. There was no word on whether there were any injuries.

The FBI's Sacramento office said in a social media post that it was "aware of the crisis in progress" and was sending assistance.

An official with the Kern County Sheriff's Office told CBS News that Bakersfield police had closed off a three-block radius surrounding the bank. Bakersfield police had alerted the sheriff's office about the incident but had not asked for assistance, the official said.

Bakersfield is located about 110 miles north of Los Angeles.

This is a developing story and will be updated.