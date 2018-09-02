Calendar: Week of September 3

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
Monday is Labor Day, our national holiday dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers.
Tuesday sees the opening of Senate hearings into the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court.
On Wednesday, stand-up comedian and actor Bob Newhart celebrates his 89th birthday.
Bob Newhart's impression of Joe Pesci as a GPS voice on "Conan":
Thursday is Pet Night on Capitol Hill in Washington, a chance for Members of Congress and their staffs to celebrate the role that pets play in our lives.
Friday is the night for the Stand Up to Cancer telethon, broadcast live on multiple networks and cable channels (including CBS).
And Saturday is International Literacy Day, with events aimed at promoting literacy around the globe.
