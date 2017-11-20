Justice Department expected to block AT&T-Time Warner merger

Federal antitrust regulators are expected to sue to stop AT&T's (T) proposed $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner (TWX), CBS News' Paula Reid reports.

The agency is expected to make a formal announcement around 5 p.m.

As a condition for approving the merger, the US Justice Department has been pressing the telecommunications and media giants to sell Turner Broadcasting, the Time Warner unit that includes CNN.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said earlier this month the company does not plan to divest CNN as part of any antitrust settlement. He didn't rule out selling other Turner Broadcasting brands, like TBS or TNT.

Before last week, AT&T had said in regulatory filings that it expected to finalize its acquisition of Time Warner by the end of the year.

David R. McAtee II, AT&T's senior executive vice president and general counsel, called the lawsuit "a radical and inexplicable departure from decades of antitrust precedent."

"Vertical mergers like this one are routinely approved because they benefit consumers without removing any competitor from the market. We see no legitimate reason for our merger to be treated differently," he said in a statement.

Beyond the deal's size, it has drawn attention because of President Donald Trump's outspoken criticism of CNN. On the campaign trail last year, he had vowed to stop the deal if he were elected president.

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway recently told CBS News the White House isn't involved in the Justice Department's antitrust review of the merger. An official in the agency's antitrust division also said the White House has not directed it on how to proceed on the transaction.

Yet in a move that could fuel speculation about the Trump administration's possible involvement, Attorney General Jeff Sessions invoked executive privilege when asked about possible White House interference in the deal in an unrelated congressional hearing on Thursday.

AT&T's purchase of Time Warner, announced in October of 2016, would combine a leading wireless and internet service provider with the company behind some of the world's most popular entertainment content, including "Game of Thrones" and the "Harry Potter" franchise.

Competitors and consumer groups have raised questions about the deal, arguing that it would give the wireless carrier too much control over the content carried on its network.

Because the two are not direct competitors, however, some antitrust experts thought the Justice Department was unlikely to block the deal.