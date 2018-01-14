Calendar: Week of January 15

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:



Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marking the 89th anniversary of the birth of the civil rights leader.









On Tuesday Secretary of State Rex Tillerson co-hosts a foreign ministers meeting in Vancouver, Canada, on security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.



On Wednesday, former Senate Republican leader and Presidential candidate Bob Dole receives the Congressional Gold Medal at a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda.



Thursday is opening day for "Americans" at the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian, aimed at helping visitors take a closer look at American Indian history and life.

Friday is National Popcorn Day -- a salute to the snack Americans eat 13 BILLION quarts worth every year.

And Saturday marks the first anniversary of the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump.