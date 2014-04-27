A politician gives thanks

We don't hear "good manners" and "politician" in the same sentence much around here anymore, but every once in a while someone reminds us of how people used to act.



Last week it was Bob Dole, the one-time Republican presidential candidate and longtime Senate Republican leader.

He's 90 now, no longer running for anything, but he set out on a tour of his home state of Kansas for no reason but to say "thank you."

"We've had a great time so far," he said. "Met a lot of wonderful people . . . and you can take the boy out of Kansas, but you can't take Kansas out of the boy."

He made nine stops over three days, and plans 16 more stops next month.

Back when he was Senator Dole, he was a regular guest on "Face the Nation," and almost always came armed with some news -- and usually a little humor.

Schieffer: "Welcome back, Senator Dole."

Dole: "Thanks very much."

Schieffer: "We haven't seen you in a while. Where have you been?"

Dole: "I've been about everywhere (laughter)!"

In Kansas last week, he was "everywhere" again.

"I want to thank you all for coming," Dole said. "We're going to go down and say hello and get a few pictures. And then Bill is going to give me a million dollars -- that's my normal speaking fee.

"That's why I don't make any speeches!" he said to laughter.

So thank YOU, Senator Dole. We miss you around here!