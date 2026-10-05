Caleb Flynn, former "American Idol" contestant and pastor, sentenced to life without parole in wife's murder

Caleb Flynn, a former "American Idol" contestant and pastor who was convicted last week of murdering his wife, a crime he tried to blame on an intruder breaking into their home, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole Monday in Ohio.

Flynn did not take the stand in his defense during the trial, but he proclaimed his innocence before he was sentenced.

"I have unfortunately lied about a lot of things over the last couple of years, but as I stand here before God, who is my ultimate judge, I am not lying when I say I did not kill my wife," Flynn said. "I will continue to fight for my innocence as long as the lord allows me to, as I did not kill my wife."

Flynn was found guilty of nine charges in total, including aggravated murder and three charges of murder, two charges of felonious assault and three charges of tampering with evidence.

Miami County Common Pleas Judge Jeannine Pratt said the jury's guilty verdict in the case left her with "one clear and obvious conclusion."

"Your actions, Mr. Flynn, were abhorrent," Pratt said. "The layers of deceit, manipulation and cruelty that you have shown are quite honestly impossible to fathom, and frankly, sir, you used your faith to manipulate the lives of others."

Prosecutors said Flynn shot his wife, 37-year-old Ashley Flynn, twice in the back of the head while she was asleep in bed on Feb. 16. They alleged he then staged their Tipp City, Ohio, home to mimic a break-in and called 911 to claim an intruder was responsible for the murder.

Caleb Flynn had claimed he was in another room when his wife was killed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.