Co-worker arrested in killing of retired Cal State Fullerton administrator

A 51-year-old man has been arrested in the killing of a retired Cal State Fullerton administrator which occurred on a campus parking lot Monday, CBS Los Angeles reported. Fullerton police said Chuyen Vo was taken into custody Wednesday night on murder charges in the stabbing death of 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan of Hacienda Heights.

Vo was also a Cal State Fullerton employee, described by police as Chan's coworker. He was arrested at his Huntington Beach home late Wednesday.

"We now know that Vo and Chan were coworkers here at Cal State Fullerton, and beyond them being coworkers, we cannot comment specifically on their work relationship," Fullerton Police Chief Robert Dunn told reporters.

Chan was a retired annuitant who had returned to the school to work in international student registration. Dunn would not provide a motive in the killing, only to say that Vo acted alone in planning the crime.

Chuyen Vo Orange County Sheriff's Dept.

At about 8:45 a.m. Monday, Chan was found with multiple stab wounds in a silver Infiniti sedan parked in a lot outside an administrative building. He died at the scene.

A bomb squad later discovered a backpack underneath his car which had an incendiary device inside, along with tools that could be used in a kidnapping. Investigators also found a weapon similar to that used in the homicide.

Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus said Thursday that investigators "are confident" the backpack belonged to Vo.

"That backpack obviously did play a role in our investigation, a significant role," Radus said.

Vo is being held in Orange County Jail without bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

Cal State Fullerton is a nearly 40,000-student commuter school in the middle of its host city in Orange County and has the largest enrollment in the 23-campus Cal State University system.