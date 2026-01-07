Washington — Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other top administration officials on Wednesday are announcing new dietary guidelines for the U.S. during an announcement at the White House, which include recommending against highly processed foods and emphasizing protein and healthy fats.

"The Trump administration is now updating federal nutrition standards and guidelines to ensure that Americans have the most accurate, data-driven information supported by science and hard facts, not special interests or partisan ideology," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday.

The White House's "Make America Healthy Again" announcement comes days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is overseen by Kennedy's health department, has scaled back recommended childhood immunizations.

The briefing is also the first since the U.S. captured the ousted Nicolás Maduro, and the White House isn't ruling out seizing Greenland by military force.

The U.S. on Wednesday seized two Venezuela-linked vessels, an oil tanker in the North Atlantic and a tanker in the Caribbean Sea. Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro pleaded not guilty on Monday to narco-terrorism, cocaine-importation conspiracy and weapons charges as Mr. Trump has said the U.S. will "run" Venezuela.

Mr. Trump, who says the U.S. will be overseeing and selling Venezuela's oil, has a meeting with U.S. oil executives at the White House on Friday. Mr. Trump said Venezuela will be "turning over" 30 million to 50 million barrels of oil, and warned the country to cooperate or face another military intervention.

Meanwhile, the White House hasn't ruled out acquiring Greenland by force. Thee White House said Tuesday officials are discussing a wide range of options for acquiring Greenland, including using the U.S. military. Senior administration officials are also discussing possibly acquiring Greenland from Denmark or forming a compact of free association, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this week that it will no longer recommend vaccinating children against against hepatitis A, hepatitis B and rotavirus, despite the CDC's own publications saying the vaccinations have prevented more than 90,000 deaths and almost 2 million hospitalizations across the last three decades.