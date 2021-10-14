Butterball recalls 14,000 pounds of ground turkey sold at BJ's and Kroger stores

Butterball is recalling more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products sold nationwide because they may contain small pieces of hard blue plastic.

The ground turkey items were produced on September 28, 2021, at the Butterball facility in Mt. Olive, North Carolina, according to a notice posted Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS. The 675,000-square-foot plant outside Raleigh is the largest turkey processing plant in the world, processing 17 million turkeys a year, according to Butterball.

The problem was discovered after FSIS and Butterball received consumer complaints about plastic embedded in raw turkey meat, the federal agency said.

Recalled Butterball ground turkey product. Butterball

No injuries were reported.

Butterball's recall involves ground turkey sold under the Farm to Family and Kroger brands at specific BJ's and Kroger retail stores, the Garner, North Carolina-based producer of turkey and other poultry products, said in a separate statement.

Recalled Butterball ground turkey product. Butterball

The following products are being recalled:

2.5-pound packages of Farm to Family ground turkey sold only at BJ's stores with a sell or freeze-by date of November 18, 2021, and time stamps of 2123 through 2302 and P-7345 on the side.

3-pound packages of Kroger brand ground turkey with a sell or freeze by date November 17, 2021, and timestamps of 2314 through 2351 and P-7345.

Consumers should check their freezers and refrigerators for the recalled turkey and discard or return any products to the place of purchase, according to FSIS and Butterball, a subsidiary of Seaboard Corp., a multinational agribusiness based in Merriam, Kansas.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1-800-288-8372 ext. 6 for more information.