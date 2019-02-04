Todo En Uno: Presentan estrategia nacional de búsqueda de personas desaparecidas
A spokeswoman said the committee intends to cooperate with the inquiry and was reviewing it late Monday
The deal is first of its kind since the island's government declared nearly four years ago that it was unable to repay its public debt
A lawsuit filed Monday says a weeklong power failure at a federal jail in New York City caused "inhumane conditions" for inmates
Tom Brady is the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl
The lifelong Democrat tells "60 Minutes" both parties are not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people
A private company has set off a revolution in space by launching hundreds of small satellites, enough to photograph the entire landmass of the Earth every day
It was completely legal and it won them millions. Jon Wertheim reports on how Jerry Selbee and his wife Marge used "basic arithmetic" to crack the code on certain lottery games
House Democrats have been stonewalled over the last two years when it came to subpoenas on various Trump administration dealings. But now Democrats have the majority, and Elijah Cummings plans to make the most of it
Scott Pelley reports on the developments in artificial intelligence brought about by venture capitalist Kai-Fu Lee's investments and China's effort to dominate the AI field
A social worker tried to tell him about "career alternatives" after he lost his sight, but Chris Downey wasn't about to stop being an architect
The youngest woman ever elected to Congress tells "60 Minutes" she thinks President Trump is racist and responds to criticisms she could be pushing the Democratic Party too far to the left
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi seized control of Egypt in the wake of an uprising against Mohamed Morsi's autocratic regime. Since then, Sisi's regime has imprisoned opponents and killed protesters
Marshall Medoff unveils to "60 Minutes" his innovative method of turning plant life into fuel and other useful products
National political figures are calling for Gov. Ralph Northam to resign over a racist picture that appeared on his medical school yearbook page. Now, the man who would succeed him is also facing allegations from his past. Ed O'Keefe reports.
In 2005, the quarterback told Steve Kroft about the road he traveled to become one of the NFL's top players and which Super Bowl ring he likes the most.
President Trump's State of the Union address comes amid a bitter battle with Democrats over funding for a border wall. Aides say Mr. Trump will argue it's time for bipartisanship. Paula Reid reports.
In an interview with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, President Trump spoke about the war against ISIS, and keeping some troops in Iraq. His comments drew a sharp response overseas.
New details are emerging about a deadly plane crash in California. Five people were killed when the plane fell from the sky over Yorba Linda, leaving debris scattered across several blocks. Don Dahler reports.
Kristoff St. John played Neil Winters on CBS' "The Young and the Restless"
"We thank our fans for making our dreams possible. And we thank our critics for always pushing us to do better," Levine wrote on Instagram
Candle burned outside the apartment building where 35-year-old real estate agent Jennifer Irigoyen was savagely stabbed to death.
A few advertisers scored points, expert says, while one company got sacked for a loss
In a CBS News investigation, mechanics blame it on an economic reality of the airline business: a plane only makes an airline money when it's flying passengers
Parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast haven't been this cold in decades — if ever
There have been some super games since 1967, but which one is the best?
Pres. Trump scheduled to deliver SOTU address; Stacey Abrams gears up for SOTU rebuttal
The country is reeling from the controversy surrounding Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam. Former Democratic state delegate Michael Futrell, Republican strategist Shermichael Singleton and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright join "Red and Blue" to discuss.
General Motors said it started a major round of involuntary layoffs Monday that will cut about 4,000 white-collar jobs from its payrolls. The job reductions, part of GM's previously announced plan to reduce its headcount by 15 percent, are coming after more than 2,000 employees accepted voluntary buyouts.
There's little doubt immigration will be on President Trump's agenda when he gives the State of the Union address Tuesday night. Ahead of his address, CBS News digital reporter Kate Smith joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss critical facts about the state of immigration. Read more at CBSNews.com/immigration