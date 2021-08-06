Amazon requires workers to mask up — regardless of vaccination status

Amazon is the latest employer to require workers to wear masks regardless of whether they've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The ecommerce giant said Friday that all workers in its warehouses would need to mask up starting August 9. Currently, employees are only required to wear masks if they have not been vaccinated against the virus.

The policy change follows "the concerning spread of new COVID-19 variants in the U.S. and guidance from public health authorities and our own medical experts," said Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel.

She added, "We are monitoring the situation closely and will continue to follow local government guidance and work closely with leading medical health care professionals, gathering their advice and recommendations as we go forward to ensure our buildings are optimized for the safety of our teams."

Amazon has already pushed back the date for its corporate workers to return to the office. The company initially set a return date after Labor Day, but this week delayed it until January 2022. The nation's second-largest employer, Amazon employs about 800,000 workers in the U.S.

Target requires masks in high-COVID areas



Amazon joins Target and some of the nation's largest retailers and grocery chains in changing its mask policies as parts of the U.S. face new waves of COVID-19 infections linked to the so-called Delta variant.

Starting August 3, Target required all store workers in counties that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says face a "substantial or high risk of transmission" to wear face coverings. The big-box retailer, which has more than 1,900 stores, also said it will continue recommending that customers wear masks in its locations, but stopped short of requiring face coverings.

"We'll follow all local mandates, as we have throughout the pandemic, and continue to monitor guidance from the CDC closely," Target said in a notice posted on its website. "We will also maintain all of our health and safety protocols that include increased cleaning measures and social distancing."

Wegmans workers have to mask up

Employees at regional supermarket chain Wegmans had to wear face masks as of Tuesday evening, the 106-store company said. The grocer — which operates in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia — said it was strongly encouraging customers, regardless of vaccination status, to do the same.

Giant Eagle is also re-instituting mandatory face masks for workers and shoppers, the Pittsburgh-based company said on Monday. Employees will be required to wear a mask or shield starting Wednesday, while customers are being asked to do the same, Giant Eagle said in a statement.

"We are actively reviewing paths forward regarding a potential vaccination requirement for all team members," added the company, which operates more than 400 retail locations and employs more than 32,000.

Kroger "strongly" encouraging masks

Kroger, the biggest U.S. grocery chain, and Walmart altered their COVID-19 policies last week. Kroger is now "strongly" encouraging all individuals, including those who are vaccinated, to wear a mask when in its stores and facilities, the Cincinnati, Ohio-based supermarket operator said Friday, citing the latest CDC guidance. Previously, Kroger had required unvaccinated employees to wear masks and requested that unvaccinated shoppers do the same.

"We will continue to abide by all state and local mandates and encourage all Americans to get vaccinated, including our associates," the company said in an emailed statement. Kroger, the nation's largest grocer, operates nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart said it will require all its workers — including vaccinated ones — to wear masks in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates. The country's largest retailer also is encouraging its customers to wear masks in stores in areas with high infection rates from the Delta variant of the coronavirus, and will be adding back signs at entrances announcing its latest policies, according to a memo supplied by Walmart that was sent to its employees Friday.

Walmart will also bring back its "health ambassadors" who will be positioned at the entrances and hand out masks to customers.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said Sunday that Americans who remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus are "propagating" the latest outbreak of cases of the highly contagious Delta variant.

"We have 100 million people in this country … who are eligible to be vaccinated, who are not vaccinated," Fauci said in an interview with "Face the Nation."

"We've really got to get those people to change their minds, make it easy for them, convince them, do something to get them to be vaccinated because they are the ones that are propagating this outbreak," Fauci said.

Walmart: Vaccination mandate

On Friday, Walmart said it will require that all home office workers as well as management-level staff members who travel within the U.S. be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 4 as part of a series of sweeping measures it announced to help curb the spread of the virus and drive more of its workers to get the shot in the arm.

The vaccine mandate excludes frontline workers, who the company says have a lower vaccination rate than management. But it's hoping that management will serve as an inspiration for its workers.

The company, which employs 1.5 million people at more than 4,700 stores across the U.S., is also doubling to $150 its incentive for workers in its Walmart stores, Sam's Club operations and transportation, distribution and fulfillment centers. Those who already received the $75 incentive will receive another $75 in their paycheck dated August 19.

The moves come three days after the CDC changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the Delta variant is fueling infection surges.

Wherever Delta variant dominates

The Delta variant is overwhelmingly the dominant strain across the country, according to CDC data. It now accounts for "83% of sequenced cases" CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said at a July 20 hearing before the Senate.

The highly contagious strain has also shut down Hollywood movie productions and return-to-office plans for tech companies like Twitter.

"We continue to watch with deep concern the developments of the pandemic and the spread of variants, especially the [Delta] variant," Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, wrote in the memo circulated to employees. "We know vaccinations are our solution to drive change. We are urging you to get vaccinated and want to see many more of you vaccinated."

Scott Pope, a Walmart spokesman, declined to comment on the percentage of Walmart workers who are vaccinated but told the Associated Press the retailer has seen a "positive response" to the first incentive and is anticipating the new incentive will drive a similar response from workers.

Walmart said it is also implementing a new process for verification of vaccine status for U.S. workers. It says it will share those details in the future.

Publix reverses masking rule, too

The 1,200-store grocery chain Publix also joined the growing masks-up crowd when it announced that all store employees, vaccinated or not, must "wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix location" starting August 2.

Publix is one of the most prominent brand-name grocers in the U.S. Southeast, with more than 800 stores alone in Florida, a state where the Delta variant has been spreading quickly.

"Customers and associates should remain physically distanced from others inside any Publix store," the company's statement said. "We encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19."