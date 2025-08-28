Florida deploys robot rabbits to control invasive Burmese python population

They look, move and even smell like the kind of furry Everglades marsh rabbit a Burmese python would love to eat. But these bunnies are robots meant to lure the giant invasive snakes out of their hiding spots.

It's the latest effort by the South Florida Water Management District to eliminate as many pythons as possible from the Everglades, where they are decimating native species with their voracious appetites. In Everglades National Park, officials say the snakes have eliminated 95% of small mammals as well as thousands of birds.

"Removing them is fairly simple. It's detection. We're having a really hard time finding them," said Mike Kirkland, lead invasive animal biologist for the water district. "They're so well camouflaged in the field."

The water district and University of Florida researchers deployed 120 robot rabbits this summer as an experiment. Previously, there was an effort to use live rabbits as snake lures but that became too expensive and time-consuming, Kirkland said.

The robots are simple toy rabbits, but retrofitted to emit heat, a smell and to make natural movements to appear like any other regular rabbit. "They look like a real rabbit," Kirkland said. They are solar powered and can be switched on and off remotely. They are placed in small pens monitored by a video camera that sends out a signal when a python is nearby.

This undated photo provided by the South Florida Water Management District shows a robotic rabbit in the Florida Everglades. South Florida Water Management District / AP

"Then I can deploy one of our many contractors to go out and remove the python," Kirkland said.

The total cost per robot rabbit is about $4,000, financed by the water district, he added.

Controlling an invasive species

Pythons are not native to Florida. The population of the species exploded in the mid-90s, when they were imported into Florida as exotic pets. Since then, they have become established in the swampy, subtropical Everglades by escaping from homes or by people releasing them when they become too large. Hurricane Andrew also exacerbated the problem: The 1992 storm toppled a reptile breeding facility and freed the snakes living there.

A female python can lay between 50 and 100 eggs at a time with a gestation period of 60-90 days, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

When fully grown, the snakes average between 10 and 16 feet in length. In 2023, a record-breaking 19-foot-long snake was caught by a Florida duo. The snakes are not venomous and generally do not attack people or pets, but they pose a threat to native species. The snakes eat birds, rabbits, raccoons, deer and even alligators. Burmese pythons have no natural predators. In 2022, a video showed a python defending its nest from a bobcat.

It's not easy to find definite estimates of the number of pythons in Florida. The U.S. Geological Survey recently reported a ballpark number of "tens of thousands," while other official estimates run as high as 300,000 snakes. Scientists have warned that climate change may make the entire United States hospitable to the species by 2050.

A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16, 2022, in Miami. Lynne Sladky / AP

Since 2000, more than 23,000 of the snakes have been removed from the wild, the wildlife commission says.

"Every invasive python that is removed makes a difference for Florida's environment and its native wildlife," said Ron Bergeron, a member of the water district governing board.

The "Florida Python Challenge"

Pythons can be humanely killed year-round on private lands and on lands managed by the wildlife commission across the state.

Each year the commission holds a "Florida Python Challenge" that carries cash prizes for most pythons caught, the longest snake and so forth. This year, nearly a thousand people from 30 states took part in the July event. Florida resident Taylor Stanberry took home the top prize, winning $10,000 for catching 60 snakes. Hunters removed 294 snakes in total.

Taylor Stanberry removed 60 invasive Burmese pythons and claimed the $10,000 Ultimate Grand Prize. MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife, courtesy

The state also operates a Python Elimination Program, which employs up to 50 people to hunt and remove the snakes. Donna Kalil, one of the paid hunters, told CBS Miami that she has caught over 1,000 Burmese pythons.

"I know I'm making a difference. I know every single python that's removed is making a positive difference," Kalil told CBS Miami.

It's too early to determine how successful the robot rabbit project will be, but officials say initial results are a cause for optimism.

"This part of the project is in its infancy," Kirkland said. "We are confident, though, that this will work once we are given enough time to work out some of these details."