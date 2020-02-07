You can trade a photo of your ex for a free Whopper at Burger King this Valentine's Day

Lane Moore on new book "How to Be Alone"

This Valentine's Day you can trade beef with your ex for some actual beef — and all you need is a photo of your former flame. Burger King is encouraging scorned lovers to trade a picture of their bygone beau for a free Whopper on Cupid's holiday this year.

The deal is a partnership with the new film "Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)," which follows newly single anti-hero Harley Quinn on her adventures in Gotham City, according to a press release.

Aching hearts are instructed to bring a printed picture of their ex to "Birds of Prey"-themed "breakup boxes" in select Burger King restaurants in participating cities. New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Boston are all included in the "Anti-Valentine's Day" promotion.

Don't get mad -- get a free burger. Business Wire

New Yorkers with more than just a picture to trash can also bring letters, stuffed animals or a piece of clothing to claim their prize.

For the heartbroken who live far away from participating restaurants, all is not lost. Burger King is also launching a quiz in their app to give people a shot at getting a $3 Whopper. Those hoping to get a burger on the cheap must answer four out of the five questions correctly.

Burger King isn't the first company to think up a creative solution for those still angry at their former loves. Last year, The El Paso Zoo offered to name a cockroach after a person's ex and feed it to a meerkat live on camera.