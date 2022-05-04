At least 3 injured in "structural collapse" at Boston building
At least three people were injured Wednesday in a "structural collapse" at a building in Boston, local authorities said. Two people have been hospitalized and a third is being "extricated."
The structural collapse occurred at the Edison Power Plant building in South Boston, Boston's emergency medical service said on Twitter, adding that it remains an "active incident."
CBS Boston reported that a floor collapsed at approximately 1:45 p.m. The outlet said multiple people were trapped, though it's not clear how many.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
