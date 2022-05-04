Watch CBS News

At least 3 injured in "structural collapse" at Boston building

By Victoria Albert

/ CBS News

At least three people were injured Wednesday in a "structural collapse" at a building in Boston, local authorities said. Two people have been hospitalized and a third is being "extricated."

The structural collapse occurred at the Edison Power Plant building in South Boston, Boston's emergency medical service said on Twitter, adding that it remains an "active incident." 

CBS Boston reported that a floor collapsed at approximately 1:45 p.m. The outlet said multiple people were trapped, though it's not clear how many. 

This is a developing story. It will be updated. 

Victoria Albert
victoria-albert.jpg

Victoria Albert is a Sr. News Editor at CBS News. Reach her at victoria.albert@viacomcbs.com

First published on May 4, 2022 / 3:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.