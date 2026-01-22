General Motors to move Buick Envision SUV production from China to U.S.

General Motors said Thursday that it plans to shift production of a Buick SUV from China to Kansas for vehicles sold in the U.S.

The move comes as automakers face stiff tariffs on vehicle imports and as President Trump presses companies to invest in domestic manufacturing.

GM said it will move production of the successor to its Buick Envision compact SUV to the Detroit automaker's Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas City beginning in 2028. Vehicles produced for sale outside the U.S. could continue to be produced in China. The company has not yet announced the new vehicle's name.

GM added that the production shift reflects the company's commitment to American manufacturing.

"This decision further strengthens GM's domestic manufacturing footprint and supports U.S. jobs, building on $5.5 billion in new investments announced across our U.S. manufacturing sites in the last year," the company said in a statement to CBS News.

In 2025, the U.S. imposed baseline tariffs of 25% on most foreign-made cars and auto parts. GM has paid a 25% tariff on imports of the Envision since 2018, according to Reuters.

In 2024, GM said it will start manufacturing its Chevrolet Equinox vehicles at the Kansas City plant, which just launched Chevrolet's all-electric Bolt vehicle, starting in 2027. In June, the carmaker also announced that it would expand production of its Chevrolet Blazer, which is also produced in Mexico, to a GM plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

Japanese automaker Toyota has also pledged to invest more in its U.S. manufacturing capabilities, committing to investing up to $10 billion in U.S. operations over the next five years.