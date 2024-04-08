We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Interest in gold investing has grown substantially over the last few years — and there are a few good reasons for it. For starters, persistent inflation is impacting the economy and gold can help protect investors during periods of high inflation. Gold is also considered a safe-haven asset and an effective tool for portfolio diversification, making it a smart bet for investors in all types of economies.

And, because gold is a finite resource, the price of gold tends to climb when there's an uptick in demand. For example, the price of gold hit a new high in early March at $2,160 per ounce, and today, the price of gold is hovering just under $2,300 per ounce. But while an increase in gold's value is a good thing for current investors, it can make it challenging for investors with limited budgets to purchase physical gold.

So what options do you have if the recent uptick in gold prices has caused gold bars and coins to be too expensive for your budget? Well, the good news is that there are still several budget-friendly options for adding gold exposure to your investment mix, even with prices at record levels.

6 budget-friendly gold investing options to consider right now

Here are a few ways you can invest in gold right now without breaking the bank:

Gold-backed certificates

One budget-friendly option to consider is investing in gold-backed certificates. These instruments represent ownership in physical gold stored in secure vaults without the need to take delivery of the actual metal, so they can be an affordable and smart option for a wide range of gold investors.

Gold certificate programs offered by reputable dealers or banks typically allow you to purchase fractional amounts starting at $50 or less, providing an accessible entry point into the gold market. Gold-backed certificates also cut out the extra costs of owning physical gold, making it one of the more budget-friendly options to consider.

Gold-focused mutual funds and ETFs

Gold-focused mutual funds and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can provide exposure to a diversified basket of gold mining stocks that can be purchased for a few hundred dollars or less. By buying into these funds, investors can get indirect exposure to the price movements of physical gold, as the underlying gold mining stocks tend to rise and fall in tandem with the precious metal.

Many gold-focused funds have investment minimums in the hundreds of dollars range, making them accessible to a wide array of investors. This is significantly lower than the upfront capital required to buy physical gold outright, so if you're searching for a budget-friendly way to invest in gold, this option may be worth considering.

Fractional gold ownership

One of the most accessible ways for budget-conscious investors to gain exposure to physical gold is through fractional gold ownership programs. These allow you to purchase small, affordable fractions of a single gold bar or coin, rather than having to buy a full ounce or kilo at a time.

The main appeal of fractional gold ownership is that it dramatically lowers the upfront investment required to start building a position in physical gold. Rather than needing thousands of dollars to buy a full gold bar, you can get started with as little as $25 to $50 in many cases. This makes gold investing much more accessible for those with limited budgets.

Gold savings accounts

High-yield digital savings accounts that are backed by physical gold are another budget-friendly option that may be worth considering right now. The main difference between these and traditional savings accounts is that gold savings accounts pay interest denominated in grams of gold rather than fiat currency.

And, many providers will allow you to open a gold savings account and make small recurring deposits starting at just $1. The balance earns interest and can then be redeemed for physical gold in the future.

Gold-focused collectibles

For investors with a penchant for numismatics, collecting gold-focused collectibles can be an engaging and potentially lucrative way to gain exposure to gold. This could include rare and limited edition gold coins, commemorative bars or other specialty gold products.

While the upfront cost of gold collectibles may be higher than some other options, the long-term appreciation potential of unique gold collectibles can make this an attractive choice for the right investor.

Peer-to-peer gold lending

Another option to consider is peer-to-peer gold lending. These platforms focus on connecting individual lenders with borrowers who need short-term gold loans.

If you position yourself as a lender on these platforms, you can earn interest by providing capital that is backed by physical gold owned by the borrower. The loan terms on peer-to-peer gold lending are typically 30 to 90 days, allowing you to earn a yield on your gold exposure with minimal risk.

The bottom line

Gold's status as a safe-haven asset and an inflation hedge has made it an increasingly valuable addition to many investment portfolios. And, while the recent uptick in gold prices could be pricing out many casual investors, there are budget-friendly alternatives worth exploring that could allow you to gain exposure to the prestigious precious metal without stretching your budget too thin.