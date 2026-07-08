Parents of Bucknell student who died after football practice speak out after criminal charges filed against ex-coach

When Nicole Dickey found out that former Bucknell strength and conditioning coach Mark Kulbis was facing criminal charges in the death of her son Calvin "C.J." Dickey Jr. after a 2024 football practice, she told "CBS Mornings" she appreciated the decision to file charges after so much time had passed.

"We've been living in this space for months and months now, so what I felt was just appreciation," she said.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced Monday that his office is charging Kulbis with felony aggravated hazing as well as misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and hazing. Prosecutors say the coach subjected Dickey Jr. to extreme workouts despite knowing that the freshman carried sickle-cell trait, making him more vulnerable to the impact of strenuous physical activity.

The NCAA requires all new athletes to be screened for sickle-cell trait. Its sports medicine handbook says exercising with the condition is generally safe when proper precautions are taken, like cool-down periods and a slower workout pace.

"The facts show this defendant received information about C.J.'s health condition, along with training about NCAA anti-hazing standards, and disregarded that information," Sunday said in a statement. "This is an extraordinary tragedy, worsened by the fact that C.J.'s death was preventable."

The workout that led to Dickey Jr.'s death allegedly included 100 "up-downs," and Kulbis allegedly only called for help after Dickey Jr. passed out despite visibly struggling during the drills. He died in a hospital two days later.

"We thought, go to the hospital, they, you know, patch him up, in a couple days, he'd be out, and we just, you know, keep moving on — nope," his father Calvin Dickey Sr. said.

Kulbis left Bucknell around six months after Dickey Jr. died. Kulbis' attorney maintains that the coach is not responsible for the athlete's death.

But his parents hope that something else can come from their loss.

They started the C.J. Dickey Foundation, which focuses on sickle-cell trait awareness and education. The Dickey family also filed a separate civil lawsuit against Bucknell last April.

"This is an opportunity for education and awareness," Nicole Dickey said. "It's also an opportunity for programs to self-reflect."

"This is not the time for silence," she continued. "I do not want to see another C.J."