Soldiers fatally shoot knife-wielding attacker in Brussels, police say

BRUSSELS -- The federal prosecutor's office in Belgium says Belgian soldiers have shot dead a man in downtown Brussels after he attacked the troops with a knife.

Spokeswoman Esther Natus says "the suspect is dead" in the clash Friday night and one soldier was "slightly injured."

"A man armed with a knife attacked a group of soldiers. The soldiers fired at him and neutralized the individual," said Belgian Federal Police spokesman Jonathan Pfunde said earlier.

Belgium's anti-terror crisis center said in a tweet late Friday that the "situation is under control."

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel tweeted: "All our support is with our soldiers. Our security services remain on alert. We are following the situation closely."

Associated Press television images from central Brussels showed that police have sealed off a main street not far from the Belgian capital's main Grand Place tourist attraction.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people in attacks on March 22, 2016, on the Brussels main airport and subway system.