Brush fire breaks out in Hollywood Hills near Warner Bros. Studios

A small brush fire ignited in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles Saturday. The blaze, called the Barham Fire, has consumed roughly 34 acres of vegetation so far.

No injuries were reported as of 6 p.m. PT. According to the LAFD, wind is not a factor and no buildings were damaged. The LAFD also announced that as of 4:34 pm local time, the fire's forward progress had been stopped.

#BarhamFire This was the scene from #Sky2 above the fire a few minutes ago. We are still waiting on an update from @LAFD on acerage burned. MORE: https://t.co/opNI4nqY8C pic.twitter.com/OwI83ZaP3Y — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 9, 2019

Although no evacuations were ordered, some residents being affected by smoke near where the fire initially broke out were contacted and told to shelter in place. Nearby Warner Bros. Studios chose to evacuate as a precautionary measure, according to Variety.

Firefighters are working to contain a three-acre brush fire burning slowly up a hill on the edge of Burbank and the Hollywood Hills area. #BarhamFire pic.twitter.com/cujzh0BXeM — Citizen Los Angeles (@CitizenAppLA) November 9, 2019

LAFD deployed five helicopters, two fixed wing planes, and 236 firefighters to help quell the blaze.

WATCH THIS: Double Super Scooper run over #BarhamFire.153 LAFD ground and air personnel have been battling the blaze since 2pm Saturday https://t.co/9W29THWgDq pic.twitter.com/MR860qOmJN — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) November 10, 2019

The cause of the fire is not currently known.