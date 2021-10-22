Bruce Springsteen on former President Obama's podcast pitch: "You want me to do what?"

Former President Barack Obama and singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen sat down with Anthony Mason to discuss their podcast "Renegades: Born in the USA," which launched in February and inspired their book of the same name, which will be released on October 26.

Mr. Obama said it was his idea to launch the podcast with Springsteen, describing the 20-time Grammy Award-winner as "surprisingly shy considering he goes out there and sings before tens of thousands of people for hours at a time."

"And we just ended up being in settings where we'd have these long conversations. 'What does it mean to be a man? What does it mean to be an American?'" Mr. Obama recalled. "These were things that were just kind of popping up over a meal or a drink. And I thought, 'You know what? This might be something that would be useful for folks to hear.'"

"I initially thought that he had gotten a wrong number when he called me," Springsteen said, laughing. "And I answered. I said, 'OK … let me figure this out. I am a high school graduate from Freehold, a guitar-playing, high school graduate from Freehold, New Jersey. And, OK, you want me to do what?'"

