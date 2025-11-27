The inspiring story of a brother-sister duo's journey to the NFL

Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith and his sister, Ashley, are both living out their dreams in the NFL – one on the football field and the other off. They're currently the league's only brother-sister duo.

Their journey to the NFL dates all the way back to their childhood in Tennessee. It all started with their Saturday traditions: watching NCAA Southeastern Conference Football games as a family with wings, nachos and brownies within reach.

Dream becomes reality

"We knew what the plan was. We're watching some ball," said Trey with a smile during an interview for "CBS Mornings" that aired Thursday. "There's no questions asked."

"One thousand percent," Ashley agreed.

Trey remembered wanting to be just like his dad, Henry, when he grew up.

"Everyone was walking around, 'Oh, you're Henry's boy. You're Henry's boy. Hey, your dad was a good football player.' I wanted to be like my dad, and I wanted to go play at the Super Bowl no matter what it cost," he recalled.

That dream became a reality – twice over. The Chiefs guard already has two Super Bowls under his belt at just 26 years old.

Sibling teammates

While Trey helps his teammates run plays on the field, Ashley runs the NFL's player engagement program, which supports athletes in their personal and professional growth. She helps provide players and their families with resources to guide them through their NFL career and beyond, supporting their physical and mental health as well as their financial wellness.

Trey and Ashley's late mom Dorsetta Smith, who died in 2015 from congestive heart failure, was their biggest cheerleader. At the time, Trey was 15 years old and Ashley was 24.

"The epitome of selflessness, you know, in terms of helping other people in times of need," Trey described his mom.

"She left a legacy of faith, of love, and also I call my mom my dream incubator. We would crawl in bed and just talk with her about our goals and our dreams. I would say that we think about her every single day and are really just focused on honoring her memory," Ashley added.

Trey made two promises while sitting by his mother's deathbed: he would earn his degree and play in the NFL—promises he ultimately kept.

"I wanted her to know that the dream that I had as a little boy that I told her about, I'm gonna – go through with it. I'm gonna go get it done. That was the last moment I really had with my mom," he said.

Trey was the 226th overall pick in Round 6 of the 2021 NFL Draft. But today, he's become one of the league's premiere guards – and he gets to do it alongside his sister, who's changing lives off the field.

"I have my moments where I'm just like, 'Wow, is this really our lives?' I think that is also a hope that Trey and I have, that our lives will inspire generations to come. That whoever sees this will look and say, hey, if the Smith siblings can do it, we can do it too," Ashley said.

This Thanksgiving, the siblings say they have a lot to be thankful for. And as for their futures, Ashley said, "We're just getting started."