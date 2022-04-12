Lyft and Uber criticized for surge pricing after Brooklyn subway shooting

Lyft and Uber suspended surge pricing in the vicinity of a Brooklyn, New York neighborhood where at least 10 people were shot on a subway train after social media users posted screenshots showing the soaring cost to book rides on the rideshare services.

Both companies seemed to have had a marked price spike immediately following the attack.

"People are scared, let them get out safety," one person wrote on Twitter, calling on Uber to suspend its practice of charging higher prices in periods of strong demand.

⁦@Uber⁩ turn off surges in sunset park. People are scared, let them get out safely pic.twitter.com/e31KIPE3ND — Shannon McDonagh (@shananigans022) April 12, 2022

"Fare surge after a mass shooting in Brooklyn when subways are shut down. Shame on you @Uber," another person tweeted.

fare surge after a mass shooting in brooklyn when subways are shut down. shame on you @Uber pic.twitter.com/1qoKlPJhl3 — Captain Harvel (@harharbinks) April 12, 2022

Both ride-hailing companies said that after the shooting they turned off the algorithms that increase fares when drivers are in short supply.

"Following the incident, Uber disabled surge pricing in the vicinity and capped pricing citywide," a spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News. "If anyone on our platform experienced unintended charges during this emergency, we will work to get them refunded."

Lyft echoed Uber's statement, saying it had suspended prime time pricing in the area of the shooting and was working to "adjust fares for certain riders who paid prime time prices when the situation first unfolded."