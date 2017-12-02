CBS/AP December 2, 2017, 6:24 PM

Brock Turner, ex-Stanford swimmer convicted of sexual assault, wants case thrown out

Brock Turner, the former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, leaves the Santa Clara County Jail in San Jose, California, Sept. 2, 2016.

Reuters/Stephen Lam

SAN FRANCISCO -- A former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman outside a campus fraternity party is appealing. 

Lawyers for Brock Turner filed an appeal Friday. They argued the Ohio native's initial trial was "a detailed and lengthy set of lies." 

The attorneys said they hope a new trial will help overturn Turner's mandatory lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender. 

The case gained national attention when Judge Aaron Persky sentenced Turner to six months in jail. 

NBC Bay Area reported that John Tompkins, Turner's legal adviser, said what happened wasn't a crime. Tompkins says the facts don't reflect the verdict, and that's why they're appealing. 

"It happened, but it was not anywhere close to a crime," Tompkins said. 

Turner was convicted of three felony counts of sexual assault. At the time of his case, he was a decorated swimmer at Stanford.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News