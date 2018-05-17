Broadway actress loses baby after crash that killed two children

NEW YORK — A Tony Award-winning actress whose daughter was hit and killed by a driver in March has lost the baby she was carrying when she too was struck, reports CBS New York.

CBS New York

Ruthie Ann Miles was pregnant when police say Dorothy Bruns struck and killed Miles' four-year-old daughter, Abigail, and 1-year-old Joshua Lew as they crossed a Brooklyn intersection with their mothers.

Miles' attorney confirmed Wednesday night that she lost the baby on Friday.

Miles' daughter was named Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein, according to lawyer Ben Rubinowitz.

"The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom," Rubinowitz said in a statement sent to CBS2. "They are overwhelmed by the sadness of the deaths of their children."

Bruns has been charged with manslaughter, and told investigators she has multiple sclerosis and had a seizure before running the red light on March 5. Prosecutors say a doctor had warned her not to drive before the crash, but her defense attorney contests that.