Broadway actress Ali Stroker feels her "most powerful self" on stage

Actress Ali Stroker became Broadway's first actor in a wheelchair, and she made history again this week with a Tony Award nomination for her role as Ado Annie in "Oklahoma!"

"This is a dream come true," Stroker said Thursday on "CBS This Morning." "I have wanted to be a professional actress and performer since I was 7 years old. And, you know, Tuesday was just one of these moments when I found out I was nominated where I felt like I had arrived at the dream and I just haven't stopped smiling."

Stroker was injured in a car accident at two years old and said she's been in a wheelchair since. But with an "unbelievable" support system, including her parents, she's been able to pursue her passion.

"Performing for me has been a moment where I felt like I was my most powerful self, and so I became hooked. I just wanted to be on stage," Stroker said. "Growing up in a chair, I was used to people staring and looking at me, and, you know, that was difficult. And then when I got on stage, people were staring and looking at me for the reason that I wanted, and I felt powerful."

Introduced to musical theater at seven years old, she realized her dream.

Now with her "Oklahoma!" role, Stroker said one of her favorite aspects is "all of a sudden we are dealing with disability and sexuality at the same time."

"Growing up, I didn't see that. I never really saw those two things coming together and being addressed. So this touches on so many things that I'm so passionate about," Stroker said.