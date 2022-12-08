Phoenix Mercury, WNBA players celebrate Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison

WNBA players and other athletes are celebrating the release of Brittney Griner after the basketball star was freed from Russian custody Thursday.

Griner, who has been held for months in Russia, was released in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. While she was jailed for nearly 300 days, her detainment was kept in the forefront across the basketball world, especially in the WNBA, where many of Griner's fellow players focused attention on her case.

Following her release, the Phoenix Mercury, Griner's WNBA team, tweeted, "No more days. She's coming home."

No more days. She’s coming home 🧡 pic.twitter.com/HsjbdPfdn5 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) December 8, 2022

Seattle Storm player Breanna Stewart, who tweeted about Griner every day, cheered on the news.

BG is FREE!!! 294 days and she is coming home!!! 😭🤍🙏🏻❤️ — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) December 8, 2022

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson said, "God is so good" after Griner was freed.

BG 🥹🙏🏽 God is so good — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) December 8, 2022

"Come home BG!! The best news to hear before the holidays!!!" Dallas Wings' Isabelle Harrison said.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement that Griner "has shown extraordinary courage and dignity in the face of enormous adversity."

"There has not been a day over the past ten months where we all haven't had Brittney Griner on our minds and in our hearts and that has now turned into a collective wave of joy and relief knowing that she will soon be reunited with her family, the WNBA player community, and her friends," Engelbert said.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued the following statement regarding Brittney Griner: pic.twitter.com/Kynxlg3PZV — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 8, 2022

The WNBPA, the players' union, also issued a statement expressing gratitude for those who campaigned to bring Griner back.

"Your actions kept BG's name top of mind and her humanity in focus. BG is a daughter, a sister, a wife, a friend, a teammate, and you showed up for her," the union said.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league is "thrilled that she is is on her way home to her family and friends."

"We thank the members of the NBA and WNBA community who never wavered in their efforts to raise awareness of Brittney's unjust circumstances."

Engelbert and the WNBPA also called for U.S. Marine veteran Paul Whelan's return home, as he has been in Russian custody since 2018. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was gratified to learn of Griner's release but expressed disappointment that Whelan was not part of the swap.

"I'm super happy she's back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it's crazy to me the President wouldn't bring him home too," Parsons tweeted.