Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.

Jamie Spears noted that he has not been in control of his daughter's medical care or personal affairs for nearly two years, and urged the court to investigate "serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights."

"Given the nature of the allegations and claims, it is critical that the Court confirm whether or not Ms. Spears's testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken," his filing said. He also requested an evidentiary hearing to give all parties "a full and fair opportunity" to respond to the claims against them.

Jamie Spears was originally named a co-conservator for his daughter in 2008, giving him control over her finances and medical decisions. Citing health concerns, he voluntarily stepped down as sole conservator in 2019. The court temporarily appointed Jodi Montgomery, a professionally licensed conservator, to handle Britney's medical decisions, while Jamie retained control of her finances.

Last November, a judge appointed an outside financial group, Bessemer Trust, as the co-conservator of her finances. Britney Spears' legal team has fought to remove Jamie Spears entirely and make Bessemer Trust the sole conservator of her finances, but Jamie Spears' legal team is fighting that decision.

In a separate document also filed Tuesday, Jamie Spears questioned whether his daughter approved of a petition to make Montgomery her permanent conservator.

"Ms. Spears told the Court on June 23 that she opposed being under a conservatorship and revealed her ongoing disputes with Ms. Montgomery about her medical treatment and other personal care issues. These statements contradict the notion that Ms. Spears would seek to have Ms. Montgomery appointed as her permanent Conservator of the Person," Jamie Spears wrote.

Montgomery's lawyer said in a statement that "Since being appointed in September 2019, Ms. Montgomery has tirelessly acted in Britney's best interests with the approval of her doctors and the oversight of the Court."

In response to Britney Spears' claim that she has been prevented from removing her birth control device, the statement said Montgomery does not have the legal ability to influence Britney's family planning choices.

The statement also claimed that Jamie Spears has more control over Britney's personal life than his role as financial co-conservator may suggest.

"Because Ms. Montgomery does not have any power or authority over the conservatorship of the estate, every expenditure made by Ms. Montgomery for Britney has had to be first approved by Jamie Spears as the conservator of the estate..." the statement said. "Practically speaking, since everything costs money, no expenditures can happen without going through Mr. Spears and Mr. Spears approving them."

In her testimony last week, Britney Spears told the court that her conservatorship is "abusive" and that she cannot "live a full life" because of it.

"I feel ganged up on, I feel bullied and I feel alone," she said. "I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people. It makes no sense."

She said the "complete control" that her father has over her life leaves her feeling "traumatized." "This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," she said.

Britney Spears requested to hire her own attorney, reduce therapy sessions and end the conservatorship without extensive mental health evaluations.

Zoe Christen Jones contributed reporting.