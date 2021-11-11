Britney Spears' conservatorship could end at Friday hearing

Attorneys for Britney Spears will return to court Friday when a Los Angeles judge will consider the pop star's request to terminate the conservatorship that has controlled her career and finances for nearly 14 years. The hearing will be the first since her father, Jamie Spears, was removed as a co-conservator.

"This week is gonna be very interesting for me," Britney wrote on Instagram earlier this week. "I haven't prayed for something more in my life. I know I've said some things on my (Instagram) out of anger and I'm only human and I believe you'd feel the same way if you were me."

"My dad may have started the conservatorship but what people don't know is that it is my mom who gave him the idea," she added in a now-deleted caption. "I will never get those years back."

The hearing is the first since Judge Linda Penny suspended the pop star's father from the conservatorship and appointed a certified public accountant to serve as a temporary manager of her finances.

"This suspension is directly what Britney wanted, she does not want Jamie in her life," her attorney said at the time.

In June, Britney made her first public comments in court, testifying that the conservatorship was abusive and gave her father unprecedented control over her life, body, and mental health.

"This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," Britney said in an emotional statement. "I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy — it's a lie. I thought just maybe if I said that enough, maybe I might become happy because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized."

In 2008, Jamie was granted the conservatorship after Britney purportedly struggled with mental health issues and was hospitalized. After her release, a Los Angeles court made the conservatorship permanent, giving her father and another co-conservator power over her finances and medical decisions.

Her father argued Britney's estate went from being in debt to having a valuation of more than $60 million.