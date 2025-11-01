Watch CBS News
British police say multiple people stabbed on train near Cambridge

British police said Saturday that "multiple people" have been stabbed on a train near Cambridge and that two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

British Transport Police said on X that officers are "currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary, the local police force, said in a social media post that armed police attended after officers were called to the scene at Huntingdon station, where the train was stopped, at 7:39 p.m. local time on Saturday. The two people were arrested at the station, which is around 75 miles north of London.

Paul Bristow, the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said in a post on X that he had heard of reports of "horrendous scenes" on the train. Cambridge is located in the county of Cambridgeshire. 

In a social media post, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack an "appalling incident" that was "deeply concerning," and urged people in the area to "follow the advice of the police."

"My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response," he wrote.   

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

