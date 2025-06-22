Bride shot dead, 13-year-old wounded by masked gunmen at wedding party in France

Armed men opened fire at a wedding party in southeastern France early Sunday, killing the bride and wounding three others, said a source close to the investigation.

The attack in the village of Goult occurred around 4:30 am.

According to initial information, the bride and groom were leaving the party when they were confronted by masked assailants who opened fire, the source close to the investigation added.

The bride died and one of the attackers was killed, run over by the bride and groom's car as they tried to escape, the source said.

A large-scale operation involving around 100 police has been launched to find those responsible for the shooting, according to the source.

The three injured people were the groom, his sister and a 13-year-old child, according to Le Figaro. Officials did not say if the child was related to the couple, but a source close to the case told the Sun the 13-year-old was the newlyweds' son.

A pedestrian walks in a street of the town where a fatal shooting took place during a wedding party in Goult, in the southern French department of Vaucluse, on June 22, 2025. GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

The Avignon prosecutor's office has opened an investigation for "murder and attempted murder by an organized gang," Le Figaro reported.

Investigators are looking into whether the shooting had to do with a possible settling of scores.

"I think it was targeted," the town's mayor, Didier Perello, told reporters, according to Le Figaro.

Goult is located in southeast France, about 55 miles north of of Marseille, a port city that has been recently shaken by drug-related violence. In 2022, Goult had a population of just over 1,000 people.