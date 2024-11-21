Woman in coma after trying to save golfer Brian Harman's 6-year-old son from drowning

Former British Open champion Brian Harman ends his season with a heavy heart as a close family friend remains in a coma from a near drowning while trying to save the golfer's 6-year-old son.

Harman had gone to the Macau Open last month when his wife took their children and family friend Cathy Dowdy to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for a vacation. He said his son was on a boogie board when he was ripped out to sea by a rip current.

He said Dowdy went into the ocean after the child and couldn't reach him when she began to struggle in the abnormally strong current. Harman said another man, Crane Cantrell, saw what was happening and went in to help.

"He makes it out fine, Cathy (is) injured really badly in the water," Harman said Tuesday at the RSM Classic. "She's been in a coma for going on six weeks now and so obviously our world down here was kind of turned on its head."

The St. Johns Citizen reported a lifeguard pulled Dowdy from the water and performed life-saving measures until medical help arrived.

"I don't really know what I wanted to kind of say other than I wanted to use whatever platform I have to bring awareness to what Cathy did, what Crane did," Harman told reporter at a news conference. "They disregarded themselves, went into the water, saved my son and how do you thank people like that? I don't know other than to just say what you think.

"I think that bravery and doing something like that for people who aren't your blood is just the most beautiful thing you can do in this life."

A GoFundMe set up for Dowdy's family had raised over $80,000 as of Thursday. The page said Dowdy was in critical condition at Mayo Clinic.

"The money raised will help cover the expenses for hotel rooms, possible long term lodging, food and gas," the GoFundMe says. "We want them to be comfortable and supported for the time it takes for our Cathy to make it back to us."

Last year, Harman won the British Open. At age 36, he became the oldest first-time major winner since Sergio Garcia was 37 when he won the Masters in 2017.