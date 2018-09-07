Witnesses testify in final day of Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings – live stream

Mobile app users can watch the live stream here.

The fourth and final day of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings got underway Friday morning on Capitol Hill. The Senate Judiciary Committee wrapped up its questioning of Kavanaugh Thursday, and is now hearing from a succession of panels of witnesses on both sides of the nomination fight.

Democratic witnesses include John Dean, Richard Nixon's White House counsel who cooperated with prosecutors during the Watergate investigation, and Rochelle Garza, the legal guardian for a pregnant immigrant teenager whose quest for an abortion Kavanaugh would have delayed last year.

On the Republican side, former solicitors general Theodore Olson and Paul Clement will testify in support of the nominee, along with former students, law clerks and the mother of a basketball player Kavanaugh coached.