Following a day of delays brought on by Senate Democrats, Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing to be the next Supreme Court justice continues for day two before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
On Tuesday, Democrats slammed the confirmation process as a whole, citing lack of access to thousands of documents pertaining to Kavanaugh's record in the courts. Last week, the White House said it would not be releasing 100,000 records from Kavanaugh's time in the Bush White House on the basis of presidential privilege.
While Republicans are looking for a swift process, Democrats slammed their colleagues during the day-long proceedings as pandering to the president, raising questions if there's something to hide within Kavanaugh's record.
During Wednesday's sessions, Kavanaugh will face a grilling by Senate lawmakers with 30-minute rounds of questioning, followed by 2o minute-long rounds.