Breast cancer rates are rising in young women. Here is what you can do to protect yourself.

"Survivorship starts at the day of diagnosis," says Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky — and for hundreds of thousands of American women each year, it's their new reality.

According to the American Cancer Society, 321,910 women in the U.S. will be newly diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2026. Rates of breast cancer are increasing across the board but the fastest rise is among younger women under the age of 50.

Breast cancer is also one of the most common cancers in adolescents and adults under 39.

While the mortality rate is decreasing over time thanks to earlier detection and innovation in cancer treatment, the increased rate of diagnosis is still a cause for concern.

This week on "Healthful," Dr. Teplinsky joined me to discuss why this is happening. She also shares the steps we can take to best protect ourselves and how to support loved ones through their fight.

Why are rates of breast cancer rising in younger women?

In Teplinsky's new book, "Beyond the Pink," she laments how some women are told "you're too young for cancer." But that's really not the case. Instances of breast cancer are rising 1.4% every year in women under 50. That's double the rate of increase (0.7%) in older women.

Teplinsky cites several possible factors as to why this might be happening. Diets high in ultra-processed foods and reduced physical activity are common in the United States and linked to higher breast cancer risk.

Environmental factors may have a role in increasing risk of breast cancer — but with little research to pull from, many doctors don't know how to advise patients on what to do to decrease their risk.

"There's a lot of interest in plastics and microplastics, things like parabens and phthalates," and how our exposure to them in the environment may impact women's risk for breast cancer,Teplinsky observed. "But these are all things that just don't have concrete data."

Then there are reproductive factors. Girls who start their periods at an earlier age are at higher risk for breast cancer in the future, as are women who have their first child later in life.

"Now, it's not to blame anyone for their choices," Teplinsky noted, but "it's what's happening in the breast during that extended time that the breast is exposed to hormones" that increase the risk, which needs to be paid attention to.

What we can do to lower our risk of breast cancer now

Teplinsky wants to make something very clear: "You can do all the right things and be diagnosed with breast cancer, and you can do none of the right things and not be diagnosed with breast cancer."

Cancer in general is multifactorial. A combination of lifestyle, environmental and genetic components come into play.

But while there is no sure way to prevent a breast cancer diagnosis, Teplinsky does have a few pieces of science-backed advice on what women can do right now to reduce the risk.

"Number one is eliminate alcohol," Teplinsky said, knowing "this is something no one wants to hear about." Alcohol is a carcinogen directly tied to causing cancer. "It can increase the risk, not just of breast cancer, but of multiple cancers."

Teplinsky also stresses the importance of incorporating some kind of exercise into your daily routine. She and I agree: "Movement is medicine."

Regular physical activity — ideally "about 150 minutes, on average, per week," as Teplinksy recommends — not only reduces risk of breast cancer, it also improves cardiovascular and bone health.

Limiting ultra-processed foods from your diet is another step anyone can take to reduce their risk of breast cancer. Teplinsky understands this can be a trickier risk factor to avoid completely. The American diet is rich in added sugars, processed meats and chemicals, and many ultra-processed foods are cheaper and more convenient.

"Can you make a small change? Can you swap out your soda for a seltzer? Can you add an extra vegetable to your plate?" Teplinsky suggested.

Menopausal hormone therapy and breast cancer

Millions of women with breast cancer are feeling left behind when it comes to menopause treatment. Hormone therapy has long been considered unsafe for breast cancer patients and survivors. Teplinsky encourages having a thorough conversation with a trusted healthcare provider.

There is a lot of nuance and it's an "evolving conversation," according to Teplinsky.

She says there are a number of factors to consider, like what type of breast cancer you have, what is your risk of recurrence, and when were you diagnosed?

There's also the personal preference. Teplinsky said some women "don't even want to think about hormones" while others feel like they have no other option and are "suffering" for symptom relief that could be found in taking hormones.

There is one type of hormone that Teplinsky says is safe for breast cancer survivors.

"Low-does vaginal estrogen, which is local and does not get absorbed into the body, can be used in patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer," Teplinsky said. "Vaginal estrogen can be used and should be used because it's life changing for so many of our patients."

Supporting breast cancer survivors

"Survivorship starts at Day One," Teplinsky said. She believes we should "zoom out" to care for the whole person rather than just the breast cancer diagnosis.

Supporting someone with a diagnosis takes a village. Healthcare providers, friends, family, and of course, the individual all play a role in fighting the disease.

"We find that social connection, being with people, finding your community really improves health outcomes" of women with breast cancer, Teplinsky said.

"Talking to people about your health, being proactive is so important," she added.

If the doctor finds something that deserves a second look, identifying the issue early can mean a world of difference in prognosis.

A large majority of Americans know someone who has breast cancer and there's an important role we can all play in our loved ones' lives.

October — Breast Cancer Awareness Month — "is a very hard month for survivors and thrivers. It can be really overwhelming," Teplinsky said. Reaching out, offering a listening ear or even just your presence can mean the world.