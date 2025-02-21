12 college students killed when bus, truck collide in Brazil; truck driver arrested trying to flee scene, authorities say

A bus carrying university students and a truck collided on a highway in southeastern Brazil, killing 12 passengers and injuring 21 others, authorities said Friday.

The truck driver, who was also injured, tried to flee the scene of the crash late Thursday night on a highway near the city of Ribeirao Preto, in the state of Sao Paulo, but was caught and hospitalized, authorities said. He was later charged with attempting to flee the scene, involuntary homicide and bodily harm.

All of the dead were students from the University of Franca, officials said. The injured were taken to hospitals in the region, but most were released. One of the injured suffered from "cranial trauma" and three others were hospitalized and are in a stable condition, the AFP news agency reported.

Local television stations broadcast images from the crash scene showing the bus, its left side completely destroyed in the collision.

Gov. Tarcísio de Freitas declared three days of official mourning in the state of Sao Paulo, where the accident occurred.

"We wake up to the sad news of this tragedy that killed 12 students in a terrible accident involving a bus and a truck," Freitas wrote on social media, adding: "They saw their dreams cut short."

The university said in a statement on social media it was providing "support and psychological assistance to its academic community and all those directly affected who need support at this difficult time."

In 2024, more than 10,000 people died in traffic accidents in Brazil, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

In December, another crash between a passenger bus and a truck killed 38 people on a highway in Minas Gerais state.

Last September, a bus carrying the Coritiba Crocodiles football team flipped on a road, killing three people. The bus was traveling from the southern city of Curitiba to a game in Rio de Janeiro, where the team was to play in the country's American football championship. The game was canceled following the deadly accident.