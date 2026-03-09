Huge brawl at Brazilian Cup soccer final leads to 23 red cards and police intervention

Twenty-three players were shown a red card as a lengthy brawl requiring the intervention of military police marred the final seconds of a Brazilian soccer match between Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro.

Former Brazil forward Hulk was among the players sent off following the violence that lasted more than a minute and spread from one end of the field toward the other as substitutes, members of coaching staff and security also weighed in.

"We need to acknowledge our mistakes and learn from them," Hulk wrote on Instagram Monday. "What happened yesterday does not represent the values that soccer should embody. Rivalry is part of the sport, but respect must always prevail over any emotion."

It was sparked by a challenge by Cruzeiro midfielder Christian on Atletico goalkeeper Everson, who responded by rugby-tackling his opponent to the ground and dropping both knees into his head, video showed.

That led to a mass fight as players from both teams piled in, punching and kicking each other. In footage shared across social media, Hulk, who plays for Atletico, was seen punching an opponent on the back of the head then getting kicked in the chest.

"I apologize to everyone who was in the stadium, to those who watched it on television, and especially to the children who look up to football. What we saw on the pitch is not the example we want to set," Hulk added.

According to statistics provided by the teams, Cruzeiro had 12 players sent off and Atletico had 11.

Atlético posted a statement on social media, saying "its athletes do not condone any form of violence in football."

"At the end of the match played this Sunday at Mineirão Stadium, valid for the final of the Campeonato Mineiro, regrettable scenes of mutual aggression involving athletes on the field were recorded," the team said in its statement Monday. "The Club reaffirms its commitment to respect, to fair play, and to the values that should guide the sport. Internally, we will take the necessary measures to ensure that situations like this do not repeat."

Cruzeiro ended up winning 1-0 in the Campeonato Mineiro final to become state champion in Minas Gerais.

Cruzeiro coach Tite thanked the fans for their support after the win, Reuters reported.

"I want to convey to the Cruzeiro fans the affection and respect I have for them," he said. "I may lack competence at times, but respect for the fans, the work, the dignity, the honesty, that's what counts."