Braves Bomb At Home

The streaking Toronto Blue Jays were right at home on a sweltering night at Turner Field. Once again, the Atlanta Braves looked out of place.

Carlos Delgado and Jose Canseco hit two-run homers as the Blue Jays beat the struggling Braves 6-4 on Friday night to extend their season-high winning streak to six games.

Alex Gonzalez added a solo shot for Toronto in the ninth in the game played in 90-degree heat and high humidity.

"We're playing a lot better of late. We've been more consistent," said Delgado, who went 3-for-4 to raise his average to .303. "Basically, we've got the talent. We've just got to go out and take our `A' game out there every game, like we're doing now. If we do that, we'll be OK."

The Braves, who broke a 15-inning scoreless string on an RBI single by Walt Weiss in the sixth inning, lost 6-0 to the New York Yankees on Thursday night and have lost three in a row and seven of nine games.

"This is too good a team to be in this kind of slump," said Weiss, who missed the last five games due to his 3-year-old son's illness, but contributed a 2-for-5 night with two RBIs.

"This pitching staff is going to stay away from a long losing streak. Chances are those guys are going to put an end to it pretty soon."

The Braves will send a pair of 10-game winners against the Blue Jays in the final two games of the series Greg Maddux on Saturday and Tom Glavine on Sunday.

Pat Hentgen (9-4) allowed eight hits, three runs, walked one and didn't have a strikeout in 6 2-3 innings as the Blue Jays moved within a game of tying their longest winning streak since Aug. 18-24, 1996.

Randy Myers pitched the ninth for his 22nd save in 25 chances.

"I'm struggling, but we're winning, so it means we're getting the job done. It makes it easier to handle," Myers said.

Delgado hit his 13th homer of the season in the first inning off John Smoltz (5-2) after a single by Shawn Green.

"The first pitch he threw me was a fast ball and I'm a fast ball hitter," said Delgado, who hit the ball into the right-center field stands, giving him 46 RBIs on the season.

The Blue Jays made it 5-0 with a three-run sixth. Canseco followed a single by Green with his 23rd homer, a 400-foot shot over the center-field fence. Delgado then singled, went to second on a groundout and scored on Ed Sprague's RBI single.

Javy Lopez hit a solo home run off Hentgen in the seventh to make it 5-2. He added a leadoff shot in the ninth, his 19th, off Myers for his second multi-homer game of the season and eighth of his career.

Andruw Jones doubled and pinch-hitter Ozzie Guillen singled with two outs in the seventh to chase Hentgen. Weiss had an RBI single off Paul Quantrill to make it 5-3.

Smoltz went seven innigs and allowed eight hits, five runs, walked one and struck out a season-high 10.

Notes: Myers tied Rollie Fingers for fifth place on the career saves list with 341. ... Weiss, who missed the last five games due to his son's illness, started at shortstop. "I had to go back to work sometime," said Weiss, whose son Brody, was one of 13 youngsters infected with a dangerous strain of E. coli at a suburban Atlanta water park on June 11-12. Brody is listed in serious condition at an Atlanta hospital, where Weiss has spent most of his time since Saturday. "He was doing OK today, but it's going to be a long road," said Weiss. His other son, Bo, 11 months, also was at the water park, but has shown no ill effects. ... Jack Llewellyn, the Braves sports psychologist, was hit on the right cheek by a thrown ball while sitting in the Atlanta dugout before the game. Club physician Joe Chandler said Llewellyn had only a bruise, but no broken bones. ... Atlanta first baseman Andres Galarraga missed his third consecutive start because of stiffness in his back. ... Canseco's home run was the 374th of his career, tying him with Rocky Colavito for No. 41 on the career list. ... Toronto's Darrin Fletcher, who came into the game 8-for-11 in his last three games, went 2-for-3 and was robbed of a single in the sixth on a diving stop of a grounder by second baseman Keith Lockhart. ... Toronto is 7-4 in interleague play this season. The Braves are 4-8. ... Attendance was 47,081, Atlanta's seventh sellout of the season.

©1998 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed