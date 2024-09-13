Remains found in Phoenix identified as teen last seen alive leaving job 5 months ago: "Heartbreaking end"

Human remains recently found in a remote part of a hilly Phoenix recreation area have been identified as a 16-year-old autistic boy from Peoria who was reported missing five months ago, authorities said Thursday.

Peoria police said there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances related to Bradley Klose's death.

Klose was last seen alive April 8 when he was leaving his job at a Peoria supermarket, according to police.

Klose's family said the teen left his cellphone and wallet in his locker after work and that was unusual.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement that Klose was considered an "endangered juvenile due to him being on the autism spectrum" and authorities unsuccessfully searched for weeks.

CBS affiliate KPHO-TV reported that earlier this week, authorities responded to an "unknown trouble" call, and a witness in the area led authorities to the human remains in a remote spot of the Deem Hills Recreation Area, which is about 6.5 miles east of Klose's workplace.

#BREAKING Human remains found on Phoenix mountain identified as missing Peoria teen boy: https://t.co/d6ofgpcp7t pic.twitter.com/il70Q0Fe2j — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) September 12, 2024

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office identified the boy but did not immediately determine the cause of death.

KPHO-TV reported that Klose's family released a statement following the positive identification: "This is a heartbreaking end to the search for Bradley. Our family is in mourning and kindly asks for privacy as we work through this difficult time. Though this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we praise God for answering prayers and shining a light on Bradley. We would like to thank all of our friends, neighbors, the community and the Peoria police Department for not giving up on the search."