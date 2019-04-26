Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony is out of critical condition, family says

The family of a 5-year-old boy who was thrown by a stranger off a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota this month says he's alert and conscious and no longer in critical condition. They said the recovery for the boy would be long, but they expect him to be home by sometime in June, CBS Minnesota reports.

The family said they're now turning their focus on the additional surgeries the boy will undergo in the healing process.

The family issued a statement Friday saying Jesus has "saved our son's life and is healing him in the most miraculous ways."

Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda with attempted premeditated first-degree murder for the April 12 attack. The boy plunged about 40 feet and suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones.

Police said the suspect told them he went to the mall "looking for someone to kill" and chose the boy at random.

The family said it's "astounded and so blessed" by donations to a GoFundMe page that had surpassed its $1 million goal on Friday afternoon.