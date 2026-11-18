Jorge Linares, a Venezuelan professional boxer and former world champion in three divisions of the sport, was detained over the weekend by U.S. immigration agents in southern Texas near the Mexican border, according to federal officials and his attorneys.

Linares, 41, was arrested at the El Paso International Airport, a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement to CBS News on Wednesday. Linares is based in Miami, CBS News' partner network BBC News reported.

"ICE has me at the Texas border crossing," Linares wrote in a post on social media early Sunday. "This is crazy."

The ICE spokesperson confirmed Linares was detained and would remain in custody pending deportation proceedings. The agency said he had permission to enter the U.S. temporarily in October 2023 but stayed longer than the term permitted, which the spokesperson didn't specify. Their statement didn't provide information about why Linares had sought or received the immigration authorization, or which type of authorization he was granted.

"To be clear, a pending application or work authorization does not confer legal status in the United States," the ICE statement said, claiming Linares acted "in defiance of our nation's laws" and "overstayed his welcome."

The agency spokesperson said "being in detention is a choice" and that undocumented immigrants could choose to "self-deport" in order to avoid the ordeal.

Attorneys for Linares, from the U.S. immigration law firm Wilner & O'Reilly, said in a news release Tuesday that Linares is authorized to be in the U.S., adding that they're confident in their client's position in this case. They also said Linares "has cooperated fully with immigration authorities."

Jorge Linares poses for a picture backstage at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, for a fight on Dec. 2, 2023. Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

"We are in communication with ICE and are working to resolve this matter as quickly as possible. Immigration matters follow established procedures, and those procedures take time," the attorneys said. "Mr. Linares and his family are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from Venezuela and from fans around the world. Out of respect for his privacy and the legal process, we are unable to comment further on his case at this time."