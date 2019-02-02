5 children killed in single-car crash in Maryland

Five children were killed when they were ejected from a minivan in a single-car crash early Saturday, Maryland authorities said. The troopers identified the dead children as 8-year-old London Dixon and 5-year-old Paris Dixon, both of Bowie; and 14-year-old Zion Beard; 6-year-old Rickelle Ricks; and 15-year-old Damari Herald, all of Washington, D.C.

A preliminary reports indicated the a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica was traveling north on Route 301 when it drove off the left side of the road and into the woodline on the highway. According to the preliminary investigation, the vehicle struck several trees then spun into a snow covered field.

Maryland State Police Captain Dan Pickett said there were five children in the back of the Chrysler Pacifica and they were not properly restrained, CBS affiliate WUSA-9 reports.

When the vehicle hit the trees, police said all five kids were ejected and killed. The driver of the vehicle and the passenger in the front seat were both wearing seat belts and survived. Police said the vehicle had two rows of seats.

Police identified the driver as 32-year-old Dominique Taylor, of Bowie. Twenty-three-year Cornell Simon of Oxon Hill is believed to have been a front-seat passenger. Both were injured