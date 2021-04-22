Watch Live: Boulder's District Attorney gives update on case against suspected grocery store shooter

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty is giving an update Thursday on the case against the man accused of shooting and killing 10 people in a Colorado grocery store last month. On Wednesday, Dougherty announced his intention to file 43 additional charges against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who was previously charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, one for each person who died in the March 22 shooting.

Dougherty's office said it will file additional charges, including more than 20 counts of attempted murder of others who were in the King Soopers store and parking lot and 10 counts of possessing a prohibited large capacity magazine during the commission of a felony.

How to watch the Boulder DA's update today

What: Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty gives an update on the case against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the suspect in the grocery store shooting

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty gives an update on the case against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the suspect in the grocery store shooting Date: Thursday, April 22, 2021

Thursday, April 22, 2021 Time: 10 a.m. local time (12 noon ET)

10 a.m. local time (12 noon ET) Location: Outside the Boulder Justice Center in Boulder, Colorado

Outside the Boulder Justice Center in Boulder, Colorado Online stream: Live on CBSN Denver and on your mobile or streaming device

Nine of the previous murder charges will also be amended to add the names of the shooting victims. One of the charges already included the name of Eric Talley, the police officer killed in the shooting. Dougherty had previously stated during the suspect's first court appearance that prosecutors intended to file more charges.

The suspect is currently in police custody at an undisclosed location after receiving death threats while at the Boulder County jail, CBS Denver reports. He has not entered a plea yet.