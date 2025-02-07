Doctors see rise in "Brotox" and other facial treatments for men

Red light therapy isn't the only skincare trend experts are seeing pop up recently. "Brotox" and other cosmetic treatments among men are also on the rise.

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Sean McNally said the term "Brotox" refers to Botox on men, but the trend extends to fillers and other treatments.

"Historically, the most common Botox users were aged 35 to 55, but we have seen a shift in the market to younger patients seeking prevention over cure," he said.

Dr. Asmi Berry, a board-certified dermatologist with BHSkin Dermatology, said she's seen "crazy transformations in terms of confidence" in the male patients she's treated, no matter their age — from a 40-something-year-old divorcé who started dating again after subtle treatments to look more refreshed, to a working man in his 60s who didn't want his colleagues to make judgements due to an aging appearance.

And she's seen the trend across the country, too, working previously in New York and now in Los Angeles.

"In both locations, I was definitely seeing a large influx of male patients interested in Botox and fillers and just general ways to look and feel their best," she told CBS News.

She has also seen an increase in lasers and micro-needling to treat pigmentation, including darkness under the eyes.

"Also just general skin care, so a bigger interest in medical grade skincare, of creating a routine, and also just tackling scarring from acne or redness from rosacea, things like that," she said, adding this trend can only benefit men as they learn more about skin health and skin cancer prevention.

Why is "Brotox" on the rise?

McNally sees two main reasons for the trend: "Decreased stigma of cosmetic treatments (and) increased time spent on social media and Zoom, which highlights our own imperfections."

Berry agrees, pointing to virtual meetings, social media and selfies for spurring on the trend. Plus, treatments have come a long way with subtlety, allowing men to take part in "tweak-ments," as she calls them, without having a drastic change.

"(Men are) starting to see that you can do micro-dosing of Botox, micro-dosing of fillers, and more subtle treatments that can go a long way," she said.

What men should know about Botox, other treatments

Botox can work differently in men, McNally said.

"Due to their increased muscle mass, higher doses may be required. Also, injection points are shifted to obtain the most natural, masculine brow position," he said.

Interested consumers should seek treatments with a well-trained injector, both experts urged.

"Don't chase deals or the lowest price point. Remember you're paying for the injector, not just the Botox itself," McNally said.

You can also start small, Berry said.

"You don't have to remove every wrinkle," she said. "Even just a little Botox around the eyes can make you look so much more awake and refreshed."