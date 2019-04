Muere bajista de Botellita de Jerez; anunció suicidio tras señalamientos de acoso

Rock stars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

They're some of the most iconic instruments from the rock 'n' roll era, played by some of the most artful and timeless musicians, and now they're being given a stage all their own. Opening this week at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is a new exhibition, "Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll," featuring such rock relics as the guitars of Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Jimi Hendrix and Bruce Springsteen; Jerry Lee Lewis' baby grand piano; and drum sets for The Beatles and The Who. Anthony Mason walks us through a treasure trove of musical history, and talks with musicians Steve Miller and Don Felder of The Eagles about what these instruments mean.