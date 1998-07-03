Boston Wins Battle Of The Sox

Nomar Garciaparra had three of Boston's 17 hits to extend his hitting streak to 24 games and Billy Ashley hit his first career grand slam as the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 15-2 on Friday night.

One

night after supporting Pedro Martinez with 15 runs on 20 hits, the Boston bats helped Tim Wakefield (10-3) become the third 10-game winner on the staff. Wakefield allowed two runs on five hits, striking out seven and walking three to win his fourth consecutive decision.

Mike Sirotka (8-8) gave up six runs -- four of them earned -- on 10 hits over four innings and Jason Bere gave up eight runs, three earned, in two innings. The Red Sox scored in each of the first seven innings before Scott Eyre retired the side in order in the eighth -- only the second time Boston has gone down 1-2-3 in the past 32 innings.

Donnie Sadler got his first major league hit -- a leadoff triple in the sixth inning. Sadler, who started the season in the majors but went 0-for-11 and got sent back to Triple-A, scored on Darren Lewis' homer that made it 14-0.

Garciaparra also homered, and Damon Buford and Darren Lewis each had four hits for Boston.

The Red Sox have three 10-game winners at the All-Star break for the first time since Luis Tiant, Rick Wise and Bill Lee in 1975, and just the third time since the All-Star break began in 1933. Wakefield had never won more than seven games by the break before.

Notes

Three times in AL history a team has scored in all eight innings at bat. The White Sox accomplished the feat in 1949 against Boston. The Red Sox have done it once, against Cleveland in 1903. No AL road team has ever scored alnine times up.

Mike Benjamin's fourth-inning groundout snapped a streak in which he singled in six consecutive at-bats. He has a career-high nine-game hitting streak.

Frank Thomas, who sat out last night's game against Houston with a sprained left thumb, struck out three times before doubling in the eighth. Robin Ventura also struck out in all three at-bats.

Garciaparra's first-inning grounder went off first baseman Wilfredo Cordero's glove and it was ruled an error by official scorer Dave O'Hara. The crowd booed when the decision was posted.