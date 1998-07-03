Boston Wins Battle Of The Sox

Nomar Garciaparra had three of Boston's 17 hits to extend his hitting streak to 24 games and Billy Ashley hit his first career grand slam as the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 15-2 on Friday night.
Mike Sirotka (8-8) gave up six runs -- four of them earned -- on 10 hits over four innings and Jason Bere gave up eight runs, three earned, in two innings. The Red Sox scored in each of the first seven innings before Scott Eyre retired the side in order in the eighth -- only the second time Boston has gone down 1-2-3 in the past 32 innings.
Donnie Sadler got his first major league hit -- a leadoff triple in the sixth inning. Sadler, who started the season in the majors but went 0-for-11 and got sent back to Triple-A, scored on Darren Lewis' homer that made it 14-0.
Garciaparra also homered, and Damon Buford and Darren Lewis each had four hits for Boston.
The Red Sox have three 10-game winners at the All-Star break for the first time since Luis Tiant, Rick Wise and Bill Lee in 1975, and just the third time since the All-Star break began in 1933. Wakefield had never won more than seven games by the break before.
