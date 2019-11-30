California's Borderline Bar to reopen after 2018 mass shooting

The owners of Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks announced on Thanksgiving that they will be reopening the bar, more than one year after a gunman opened fire and killed multiple people. "It's gonna take a little while," said co-owner Brian Hynes in a video posted on Facebook. "We're gonna work toward it the best we can."

Eleven people were killed on November 7, 2018, inside the bar, which was packed with more than 100 people for "College Country Night." A sheriff's deputy was shot five times while responding to the shooting but was later accidentally killed by a California Highway Patrol officer in a gunbattle.

The gunman, identified by police as Ian David Long, 28, was found dead inside the bar from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

In the Facebook video, the owners said that during construction at the original Thousands Oaks location, they will open a new bar called "BL Dancehall & Saloon" in neighboring Agoura Hills. "Everything you loved about Borderline, we're bringing to this new location in Agoura Hills," said co-owner Troy Hale.

Earlier this month, a portion of the 101 Freeway was dedicated to fallen Ventura County Sheriff's Sargent Ron Helus, who was killed while responding to the shooting, CBS Los Angeles reported.