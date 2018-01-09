Eminem, the Killers, Muse headline Bonnaroo 2018

Bonnaroo announced the lineup for its 2018 music festival, which will take place at "the Farm" in Manchester, Tennessee from June 7 to 10. Eminem, who is also headlining Coachella, the Killers and Muse will headline the festival. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Other performers range from rappers like Future to country stars like Sturgill Simpson. Bassnectar, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Sheryl Crow, Paramore, Kaskade and Alt-J are also on the lineup. Bon Iver will play "two unique sets," according to the announcement.

The 17th annual festival will also feature Khalid, Mavis Staples, Broken Social Scene, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals and more.

Tickets for Bonnaroo go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. EST on the festival's site.

Last year, U2, The Weeknd and Red Hot Chili Peppers headlined Bonnaroo.