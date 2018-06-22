Bodycam video shows Kansas officer firing on dog, injuring little girl

WICHITA, Kan. - The Sedgwick County District Attorney Thursday released body cam footage to the Wichita Eagle, showing a now-former Wichita police officer firing at family dog and injuring a child, reports CBS affiliate KWCH. Police said officer Dexter Betts was responding to a domestic dispute and suicidal call on Dec. 30, 2017, when he fired two shots at a dog he reportedly believed was charging at him.

According to the Wichita Eagle, the dog was a 35-to-40-pound English bull terrier.

Betts missed the dog, but a bullet fragment ricocheted and struck a girl sitting right behind the animal in the forehead, just above her right eye. The Eagle reports that fragments of the bullets also hit the dog.

Warning: Video contains graphic content

In the video, an officer can be heard saying, "We got a dog inside here, too," with a slight laugh, just a moment before Betts opens fire in the living room where, according to the Wichita Eagle, there were four children.

The girl who was struck was treated at a local hospital and released.

KWCH

The Wichita Police Department fired Betts on Jan. 25.

The former officer is charged with aggravated battery, a level 8 felony. Prosecutors say Betts acted unlawfully and recklessly causing bodily harm to the child.

Betts entered a not guilty plea in the case. His trial is set for Aug. 20.