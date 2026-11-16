Bodycam shows party with hundreds of teens, leading to charges for parents

Police body camera footage captured a chaotic Virginia house party that led to charges for the parents of twin 13-year-old boys. Officers said as many as 300 people showed up to the party, where, they allege, there was underaged drinking and fireworks.

The twins' mother, Lisa Vaughan, 45, can be seen in the footage talking to a Fairfax County police officer who questioned her about the possible presence of alcohol.

"No, we haven't had any alcohol. We've been making sure," she told the officer, who proceeded to ask her: "Are you joking?"

Vaughan said she wasn't joking, and that she and her husband, Aubrey Vaughan, had "been making sure nobody has any backpacks or anything."

"You don't smell it in the air right now?" the officer asked. "No I don't smell anything in the air," she responded.

Suddenly, a loud bang and the sounds of cheering interrupted their exchange, which was recorded by the officer's body camera. Police headed toward what sounded like fireworks coming from the other side of the house.

As police made their way around the property, the mingling teenagers scattered, and officers could be heard telling them to "go home."

Aubrey Vaughan, 55, told CBS News he was expecting up to 50 guests at the party, which he and his wife hosted for their twins earlier this month. But, after the location went viral on Snapchat, hundreds showed up, including older teens.

"It was surprising to us that 9th-, 10th-, 11th- and 12th-grade kids just crashed our home, trespassing, unallowed, sneaking in from the egress areas and other areas that weren't allowed," he said.

Aubrey Vaughan also said the invitation that he and wife sent out ahead of the party specifically noted that guests could not bring alcohol or bags to their home. He said there was no alcohol in the Vaughan's home or backyard on the night of the event, and "no visible alcohol in any of the body cam footage."

He told CBS News he was in the backyard when officers arrived. "And when I first realized that we should have [shut the party down], it was just the massive influx of kids that we didn't, like bigger kids that we saw just coming to the front of our yard. And I was like, we've got to shut this down," he said.

The Vaughans turned themselves into police after the incident and have since been released on bond. They maintain their innocence. According to Fairfax County police, both were charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a common nuisance.